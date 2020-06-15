Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home Available 07/01/20 Tidy Charming Waterfont 3 bedroom Anglers Court home - Waterfront Home With Direct Access In Quiet Neighborhood!

Convenient cul-de-sac location near many amenities including restaurants, shops, grocery, pharmacy, places of worship and on/off island access. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with granite counters, and new tile, including a master suite with double vanity sink. New tile flooring throughout and all new storm code windows and sliding doors. Wonderful orientation with morning sun and afternoon shade in the panoramic framed lanai with heated pool. All with quick access to the river for the boating enthusiast. And the best of friendly neighbors varying from many years to recent occupants.



(RLNE5787955)