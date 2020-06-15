All apartments in Marco Island
213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home

213 Angler Court · (239) 394-8677 ext. 313
Location

213 Angler Court, Marco Island, FL 34145
Marco Beach

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home · Avail. Jul 1

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home Available 07/01/20 Tidy Charming Waterfont 3 bedroom Anglers Court home - Waterfront Home With Direct Access In Quiet Neighborhood!
Convenient cul-de-sac location near many amenities including restaurants, shops, grocery, pharmacy, places of worship and on/off island access. Updated kitchen with granite counters, tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms with granite counters, and new tile, including a master suite with double vanity sink. New tile flooring throughout and all new storm code windows and sliding doors. Wonderful orientation with morning sun and afternoon shade in the panoramic framed lanai with heated pool. All with quick access to the river for the boating enthusiast. And the best of friendly neighbors varying from many years to recent occupants.

(RLNE5787955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have any available units?
213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have?
Some of 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home currently offering any rent specials?
213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home pet-friendly?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marco Island.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home offer parking?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home does not offer parking.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have a pool?
Yes, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home has a pool.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have accessible units?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Angler Ct - Angler Court Waterfront Home does not have units with air conditioning.
