1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:34 PM
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mango, FL
Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5223 PEACH AVENUE
5223 Peach Avenue, Mango, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
This well maintained apartment ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy fresh air and birds chirping from the front porch. Peach Street is a very quiet neighborhood but easy access to all major interstates.
Results within 1 mile of Mango
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Sanctuary at Highland Oaks
10246 Douglas Oaks Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
743 sqft
Residents enjoy homes with walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer, and outdoor storage. Community features fitness center, on-site car care center and doorstep trash valet. Close to public transportation routes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
33 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,323
871 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Results within 5 miles of Mango
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
665 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
805 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
848 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
20 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
781 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,339
775 sqft
Just minutes from I-75, the Crosstown Expressway, and I-275. Each home features nine-foot ceilings, ample natural light, and open floor plans. On-site resort-style pool and sundeck area. Lots of green space and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
726 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
29 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
947 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Addison at Tampa Oaks
13052 Tampa Oaks Blvd, Temple Terrace, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
Luxury living in a garden-style setting filled with lush landscaping. Recently constructed wood-framed buildings with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Upscale amenities include yoga studio, pool and coffee bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
918 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,097
759 sqft
Fully furnished homes with private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a sauna, grill area, business center and more. Close to Vance Vogel Park. Right along Big Bend Road. Within a short distance of many beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Tampa
14 Units Available
Century Crosstown
9712 Bosque Creek Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
898 sqft
Airy apartments feature a fireplace, air conditioning, extra storage and granite counters, along with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Amenities in this pet-friendly, green community include a zero-entry pool, car wash area and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
702 sqft
Smoke-free apartment community with a fitness center, pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a playground. Just minutes from Westfield Shoppingtown Brandon and the Crosstown Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,167
834 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort amenities, including an outdoor pool and spa, volleyball and tennis courts, and a media room. Apartments have walk-in closets, private balconies and sunrooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
2211 Grand Isle
2211 Grand Isle Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
733 sqft
Step into a lakeside living at 2211 Grand Isle where you'll be greeted by our onsite award-winning team. 2211 Grand Isle offers an array of spacious and designer-inspired, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments homes to choose from.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
40 Units Available
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
852 sqft
At The Avli at Crosstown Center in Tampa, a brand new apartment community, a heightened sense of living is taking shape. Where sophisticated details combine with indulgent amenities to form an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
647 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Trace
9135 Talina Ln, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
Garden-style apartments with plush carpeting and a W/D hookup. Community amenities include internet access and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Terrace Hill Golf Club. Minutes from I-75 for easy access to the entire metro area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
840 sqft
With in-unit laundry and breakfast bars, this community's apartments are difficult to pass up. The neighborhood has a gym, dog park, and a beautiful pool. I-75 and Lettuce Lake Park are a short drive away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
282 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
961 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
15 Units Available
Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
THE ULTIMATE IN COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE Welcome home, to Rivertree Landing Apartments located directly on the beautiful Hillsborough River.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
753 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc Place Villas in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
