5173 Sylvester Loop

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in Tampa - New Construction ! Never been lived in Before!
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in the heart of Tampa Bay
HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY
Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
Security Deposit: $1450
Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)
