All apartments in Madison
Find more places like 114 SW Range.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison, FL
/
114 SW Range
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:45 PM

114 SW Range

114 Southwest Range Avenue · (850) 933-6363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

114 Southwest Range Avenue, Madison, FL 32340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
This is NOT a residence (the software MLS system does not allow for input of data for commercial rental spaces). This is a PRIME location for a business or office, located directly in front of the West side entrance of the Madison County Courthouse. It has 2, full glass, display marketing windows with carpeted, raised, stage area 3' x 8'. Total space exceeds 2500 sq. ft. Central heat and air, city water and sewer. The front entrance office is 23' x 20', the ceilings are all 9 ft. downstairs (except back store room). There is a private office 18'x 15'. Plus another two, back office rooms that are 23' x 20'. The rear store room is 23 x 20 with loads of shelves and has it's own private entrance to the back parking lot. There are two, half baths, downstairs. Up a short flight of stairs is the mezzanine floor area which is 20 x 9. Behind the upper mezzanine is another space measuring 20 x 10. The ceiling is a little shorter in the upper 2 rooms. In years past the mezzanine was used for storage. But today in modern times it would be a terrific place for youth to have a break room or media area. Office, antiques, dance studio or retail...owner will not rent for restaurant and the city has a moratorium on anymore churches down town due to parking limitations. Sales tax applies. Tenant must qualify. Deposit for security/damages is equal to the amount of rent. Available immediately. No appointment needed. Being rented "AS IS"...owner will not retrofit to accommodate special commercial uses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 SW Range have any available units?
114 SW Range has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 114 SW Range have?
Some of 114 SW Range's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 SW Range currently offering any rent specials?
114 SW Range isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 SW Range pet-friendly?
No, 114 SW Range is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison.
Does 114 SW Range offer parking?
Yes, 114 SW Range does offer parking.
Does 114 SW Range have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 SW Range does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 SW Range have a pool?
No, 114 SW Range does not have a pool.
Does 114 SW Range have accessible units?
No, 114 SW Range does not have accessible units.
Does 114 SW Range have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 SW Range does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 SW Range have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 114 SW Range has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 114 SW Range?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Lake City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity