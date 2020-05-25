114 SW Range

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range Property Amenities parking

This is NOT a residence (the software MLS system does not allow for input of data for commercial rental spaces). This is a PRIME location for a business or office, located directly in front of the West side entrance of the Madison County Courthouse. It has 2, full glass, display marketing windows with carpeted, raised, stage area 3' x 8'. Total space exceeds 2500 sq. ft. Central heat and air, city water and sewer. The front entrance office is 23' x 20', the ceilings are all 9 ft. downstairs (except back store room). There is a private office 18'x 15'. Plus another two, back office rooms that are 23' x 20'. The rear store room is 23 x 20 with loads of shelves and has it's own private entrance to the back parking lot. There are two, half baths, downstairs. Up a short flight of stairs is the mezzanine floor area which is 20 x 9. Behind the upper mezzanine is another space measuring 20 x 10. The ceiling is a little shorter in the upper 2 rooms. In years past the mezzanine was used for storage. But today in modern times it would be a terrific place for youth to have a break room or media area. Office, antiques, dance studio or retail...owner will not rent for restaurant and the city has a moratorium on anymore churches down town due to parking limitations. Sales tax applies. Tenant must qualify. Deposit for security/damages is equal to the amount of rent. Available immediately. No appointment needed. Being rented "AS IS"...owner will not retrofit to accommodate special commercial uses.