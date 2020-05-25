/
3 Apartments for rent in Madison, FL📍
643 W Base
643 West Base Street, Madison, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
1 BR Studio apartment located in downtown Madison.
316 SW Pinckney
316 SW Pinckney St, Madison, FL
Studio
$800
1250 sqft
Bustling with activity! Large office with huge conference room. It is a store front for retail or office use only. The space has a L-shaped, main entry area, one private office, large conference room and a kitchen with 2 bathrooms.
114 SW Range
114 Southwest Range Avenue, Madison, FL
Studio
$850
2500 sqft
This is NOT a residence (the software MLS system does not allow for input of data for commercial rental spaces). This is a PRIME location for a business or office, located directly in front of the West side entrance of the Madison County Courthouse.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Madison rentals listed on Apartment List is $790.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison area include Tallahassee Community College, Valdosta State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Madison from include Tallahassee, Valdosta, and Lake City.