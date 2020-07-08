37 Luxury Apartments for rent in Loxahatchee Groves, FL

/
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
888 C Road
888 C Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
1 Bedroom
$13,000
2496 sqft
THIS IS A JEWEL OF A BARN! LOVELY LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTHERN BLVD AND ALL SHOW VENUES. BARN IS LOCATED ON 10 ACRE ESTATE, QUITE PRIVATE. NEWER 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN...PLUS BRAND NEW 4 STALL SHED ROW STYLE BARN. 12 STALLS ARE 12 X 14.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
1059 E Road
1059 E Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,500
4830 sqft
TURNKEY TRAINING FACILITY! STUNNING NEWER 2012 UPGRADED POOL HOME 4/3.5 ON 5 ACRES. 12 STALL CENTER AISLE BARN (BUILT 2012) ARENA DIMENSIONS ARE 230' x 90' , EASILY ACCOMMODATING A REGULATION DRESSAGE ARENA OR A HUNTER JUMPER ARENA. FIVE PADDOCKS.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Loxahatchee Groves
979 D Road
979 D Road, Loxahatchee Groves, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
1747 sqft
Nice quiet farm. Remodeled 4 bed 2 bath with pool. Chef kitchen , nice patio area. Very large GGT irrigated arena .10 stall barn {tent roof but stalls are hard sided].
Results within 1 mile of Loxahatchee Groves
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Loxahatchee Groves
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14533 Equestrian Way
14533 Equestrian Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,500
6326 sqft
THIS PRISTINE EQUESTRIAN FACILITY located in SADDLE TRAIL PARK OF WELLINGTON is a Professional Equestrian facility with direct access to the bridle path and is a true 7 min hack to WEF.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls
15726 Estancia Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5667 sqft
Up to 12 extra large stalls (14x14) available in this exclusive new 14 stall barn. 2 stalls occupied by owners trail horses. It is set on 5.5 acres with a private, cul-de-sac location in the gated community of Palm Beach Point.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
1481 Clydesdale Avenue
1481 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3842 sqft
This absolutely stunning paddock Park 2 estate home is available for a short term lease until November 2020.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
15000 Oatland House Court
15000 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3189 sqft
For the serious equestrian! 4 bedroom estate pool home in Paddock Park 2.
1 of 90
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Landings at Wellington
15675 Bellanca Lane
15675 Bellanca Lane, Wellington, FL
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5480 sqft
Fly home to this exquisite, custom colonial style 6 bedroom, 6.5 baths estate home situated on .91 acres. Sophistication and luxury combine to give you an ethereal residence that offers comfort, class and opulent finishes.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
12200 Sunnydale Drive
12200 Sunnydale Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3333 sqft
This beutiful State is available for the Summer if your client wants to get out of the big cities. Also make your Winter Equestrian Season reservation now. Three way split floor plan with 2 bedrooms in suite and a very generous master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2821 Twin Oaks Way
2821 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1958 sqft
Absolutely beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Villa. Beams from French Chateau in Living room, fantastic Master Bath, front patio with fireplace for entertaining, and very private pool area in the back.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3580 Aiken Court
3580 Aiken Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7682 sqft
This incredible contemporary estate sits on a 1.4 acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac. Located in the center of all of Wellington's equestrian activities in the prestigious community of Southfields.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13199 Halifax Court
13199 Halifax Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3312 sqft
ELEGANCE AND LUXURY AS YOU ENTER THIS TASTEFULLY AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATER FRONT POOL HOME.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.
1 of 75
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Landings at Wellington
15835 Meadow Wood Drive
15835 Meadow Wood Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3476 sqft
Amazing TurnKey Tuscan Tennis Estate can be your Mini Resort! Staycation away from it all! Golf Cart, Bikes, Scooters available for awesome paved path to Bike Path/ Preserve/Fishing, Watch Thrilling Plane Landings! 5min drive to WEF or Golf Cart
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12492 Equine Lane
12492 Equine Lane, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
4332 sqft
Beautifully updated Sacramento model located in the Equestrian Club. This Estate home offers 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths, loft area, 3 car garage and heated pool and spa on 1/3 acre.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12474 Equine Lane
12474 Equine Lane, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
3740 sqft
This incredible home in Equestrian Club is the one to see! Sitting on an oversized corner lot, lined with hedges, it provides the private, relaxing atmosphere needed after a long day! With 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 baths, this home boasts many upgrades.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15194 Sunnyland Lane
15194 Sunnyland Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3401 sqft
Private, recently renovated, 4 bedroom, plus office, pool home for seasonal lease in exclusive Palm Beach Point.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2427 Windsor Way Court
2427 Windsor Way Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2703 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for 2021 season! This exquisitely remodeled, 3 BR 3 BA town home in Palm Beach Polo features a gorgeous kitchen designed for a serious chef, stunning tile floors under soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural sunlight, and a serene view
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2860 Long Meadow Drive
2860 Long Meadow Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
7302 sqft
Available for 2020-21 Season. Exquisite estate home in exclusive gated Palm Beach Polo Country Club is now available for seasonal rental. Recently furnished with custom designed furnishings. Private pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2841 Twin Oaks Way
2841 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1990 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath villa in Shady Oaks of Palm Beach Polo. Mexican Tile floors, Lovely pool area with spa and Barbeque. Don't miss this one!Also available off season @$7000 a month.
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2835 Polo Island Drive
2835 Polo Island Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2400 sqft
Most Desirable turn-key Villa on banyan-lined Polo Island Drive. Completely Remodeled and Furnished in 2019, cathedral ceiling living area, crown molding, and naturally bright throughout. 4 bedrooms 4.5 en-suite baths.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn
14965 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$18,750
941 sqft
Price reflects a monthly rate during season for entire private barn (all 7 stalls and both apartments).
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Landings at Wellington
15720 Weatherly Road
15720 Weatherly Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
5873 sqft
Seasonal Rental on Wellington Aeroclub with a Modern Architecture custom built in 2014, located on runway across pilot's clubhouse.
