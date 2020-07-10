/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Lockhart, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7652 Forest City Road #102 - 1
7652 Forest City Road, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
955 sqft
Wow! Beautiful FIRST FLOOR completely move-in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 955 square feet of perfectly updated space! The kitchen is the heart of the home with stone counters, crisp clean cabinetry, decorative backsplash and a breakfast
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lockhart
7620 Clubdale Loop
7620 Clubdale Loop, Lockhart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse - Don't blink on this one. Come home and relax in 2 bedroom, 2 bath Townhome. It has a small loft, One Car Garage, Living Room, Kitchen Appliances, Community Pool, Washer and Dryer in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Lockhart
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Rosemont
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$870
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
980 sqft
Cool down in our sparkling swimming pool or gather with friends at the clubhouse. After a day outdoors, relax in the comfort of your apartment home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
42 Units Available
Lake Lotus Club
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1395 sqft
Although Maitland Center is nearby, this community is still located far enough from the tourism areas to remain tranquil. There's an onsite hot tub, tennis court and gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 06:21pm
16 Units Available
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
You’ll love the one- and two-bedroom pet-friendly Dwell Maitland, FL, apartments for rent by The Klein Company. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
$
2 Units Available
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
948 sqft
Welcome to the newly managed Aventura Orlando Apartments - Where Your Adventure Begins! Just minutes from downtown Orlando, the University of Central Florida and many shopping and dining options set in a tranquil garden setting.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
144 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Shadow
2200 Flagler Promenade Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,388
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1338 sqft
You can feel the seclusion, but you'll wonder how it's possible. A hidden gem in the center of it all, Bainbridge at Lake Shadow makes everyday living an extraordinary experience. That's because all you could possibly need is so close to home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
28 Units Available
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
53 Units Available
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1284 sqft
Close to Lake Lotus, Highways 414 and 434, West Town Corners Mall. Schools nearby: Riverside Elementary, Seminole State College - Altamonte Campus, Forest City Adventist School, Teague Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, high-endurance fitness center, indoor racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
$
12 Units Available
The Tiffany At Maitland West
9301 Summit Centre Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1353 sqft
The spacious, open floor plans at this Maitland apartment community boast spa-like bathrooms, oversized closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, and in-home laundry. Amenities include a clubhouse with spa, a dog park and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1408 Lake Shadow Circle #1305
1408 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
Lovely 2BR/2BA Third Floor Unit in Visconti Maitland! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 1,048 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Visconti in Maitland.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203
832 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
826 sqft
832 Grand Regency Point Unit 203 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - Altamonte Springs - Beautiful 1/1 + Loft Condo with Water Included Located in Crescent Place at Lake Lotus -
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2513 Maitland Crossing Way 14309
2513 Maitland Crossing Way, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
672 sqft
Unit 14309 Available 08/17/20 1/1 condo in Bella Terra - Property Id: 304338 1/1 condo in Bella Terra. Third floor unit. Close to Maitland, Altamonte Springs. Easy access to I4. Close to Seminole Community College.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Country Creek
1325 Sassafras Ave.
1325 Sassafras Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single-Family Home in Altamonte Springs- Priced to Rent! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,700 sqft single-family home is located in Forest Edge community of Altamonte Springs just off of Maitland Blvd and Eden Park Road and is
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Lake Shadow Circle Unit 9201
1420 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1048 sqft
Visconti West condo - Second floor unit. All appliances including a washer and dryer. Community features swimming pools and tennis. Gated. Will require approval from Visconti. Unit has an open floorplan, newer appliances, screened balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
912 Innovation Way
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
746 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204
873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Crescent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with A+ resort style amenities on site.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106
835 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1106 sqft
835 Grand Regency Pointe #106 Available 08/14/20 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS: Ground Floor Unit - Crescent Place at Lake Lotus - AVAILABLE AUGUST 14th! Popular gated community located between Altamonte Springs and Maitland.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1475 Lake Shadow Cir. Unit # 6-203
1475 Lake Shadow Cir, Maitland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1048 sqft
Upscale Living in a 2/2 Condo with Carport in the Beautiful Visconti - Visconti is situated in the heart of Maitland Center, one of Orlando's premier office markets with over 8 million square feet of office space.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Signal Hill
4514 LIGHTHOUSE CIRCLE
4514 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
This newly renovated Condo is nestled in the heart of Orlando, minutes from restaurants and I4. This home comes loaded with extra's...
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 02:45am
Contact for Availability
877 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
877 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in ready 1st floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining, and living room.
Similar Pages
Lockhart 1 BedroomsLockhart 2 BedroomsLockhart 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLockhart 3 BedroomsLockhart Apartments with Balcony
Lockhart Apartments with GarageLockhart Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLockhart Apartments with ParkingLockhart Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FL