/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
111 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3250 Lee Way CT
3250 Lee Way Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Look no further!! This turnkey home is in a gated community close to everything. If you like to boat, this community has Gulf Access! Multiple pools, tennis courts, exercise facility and club room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2067 W Lakeview BLVD
2067 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1222 sqft
Spacious 2/2 with relaxing view of canal. Great location off Orange Grove Blvd in NFM with community pool and 1 assigned parking space. This property offers screened lanai, inside laundry area with washer / dryer and lots of storage space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
4210 Glasgow CT
4210 Glasgow Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Tis is a Vacation Rental. The owner will not consider an annual tenant.The rates are for 2 guests. Please add $75 per week per person during the high season, and $50 per week per person in the low season.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1739 Golf Club DR
1739 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo with a golf course view & carport parking. Located on El Rio Golf course and it is open to the public. Available 5/1/2020-10/31/2020 for $1500/month. Available 11/1/2020-4/30/2021 for $2200/month.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1731 Golf Club DR
1731 Golf Club Drive, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
STARTING APRIL 15, 2018 THIS UNIT WILL BE AVAIABLE FOR OFF SEASON. THIS IS A 2/2 ON THE EL RIO GOLF COURSE, FEATURES GREAT FLORIDA STYLE, LARGE SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE.
1 of 13
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2065 W. Lakeview Blvd. C6
2065 West Lakeview Boulevard, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3778130)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
5879 Littlestone CT
5879 Littlestone Court, Lochmoor Waterway Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1786 sqft
This fully furnished duplex is located on a dead end street, backing up to an old golf course which is just minutes from Downtown Fort Myers and Cape Coral. This unit offer 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3490 N Key DR
3490 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1106 sqft
Can you imagine waking up to this view every day instead of the snow you find in the north? This 2/2 (1.5) second-floor unit gives you the feeling you are living OVER the river with a view of the beautiful Fort Myers city skyline.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
3300 N Key DR
3300 North Key Drive, North Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1103 sqft
4th Floor This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath end unit at Sunset North. Elevator building with security door and keypad, heated pool, great location on the Caloosahatchee near Hancock Bridge Parkway and 41.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
509 SE 24th Ave
509 Southeast 24th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
950 sqft
Nice 2 bed 2 bath duplex with one car garage in great location, close to beautiful Rosen Park with boat ramp access. Flooring will be tile and wood plank throughout. Large screened lanai.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1787 Four Mile Cove Parkway
1787 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1226 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 condo inside Island Cove, a gated community in cape Coral. The community offers excellent amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Lochmoor Waterway Estates
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
85 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
610 SE 10th St Apt A
610 Southeast 10th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1179 sqft
Spacious duplex unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus bonus room and laundry closet. Convenient location near City Hall and Cape Coral Police Dept.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1100 Pondella Rd Apt 910
1100 Pondella Road, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
938 sqft
Escape the winter blues to the Sunshine State! Welcome to the Royal Hawaiian Condominiums where you can sit back, relax, and soak up the sun. This Fully Furnished 938 SQ FT Condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths that comfortably fits up to 4 people.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
1900 Virginia AVE
1900 Virginia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Pointe Royale is considered the Great Dame of the River. Beautiful high rise that sits on the Caloosahatchee River. This 9th floor unit is turn key ready for you, with two bedrooms, two baths, and screened lanai overlooking the beautiful sunsets.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
McGregor
1 Unit Available
4289 Island CIR
4289 Island Circle, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
CALOOSA BAYVIEW...Remember Location, Location, Location!!! Available June - December 2020. This is a beautful waterfront villa with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs is a spacious living area, large kitchen, half bath and laundry room.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
3756 Tilbor CIR
3756 Tilbor Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
SEASONAL & Off seasonal rental !AVAILABLE DEC - JAN 2021 - FEB & March 2021 BOOKED Located in the developing Lindsford community of Ft. Myers 2 bedrooms, 2 ½ bath townhome features an open great room concept.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1304 Miramar ST
1304 Miramar Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
PERFECT SEASONAL RENTAL......UNIT HAS A PLACE TO DOCK A BOAT. This is a gorgeous upstairs condo unit with an absolutely perfect large screened in lanai that overlooks the boat dock, canal and swimming pool.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3913 SE 11th AVE
3913 Southeast 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental available in the heart of Cape Coral at Carlton Place a 55+ community. Located right off Country Club between both bridges for easy access into Ft. Myers.
Similar Pages
Lochmoor Waterway Estates 2 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates 3 BedroomsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Balcony
Lochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with GymLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLochmoor Waterway Estates Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMarco Island, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL