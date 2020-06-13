Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

114 Apartments for rent in Lely, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Hibiscus Country Club
1 Unit Available
240 Pebble Beach BLVD
240 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock RD SE
5499 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Lely, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1071 sqft
NEW TO MARKET SEASONAL RENTAL. PRICE REDUCTION FOR REMAINDER OF SEASON 2020. Owner will work with you on lease terms. Very close (10 minutes) to downtown Naples, pristine beaches, world class dining and shopping. Picturesque sunsets at Naples Pier.
Results within 1 mile of Lely
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sabal Bay
1 Unit Available
7162 Dominica DR
7162 Dominica Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1563 sqft
Welcome to the Isles of Collier Preserve, an award winning gated community of 2400 pristine acres, much of which is dedicated to natural habitats. This like-new villa offers 2 bedrooms, a den with a pullout and 2 full baths.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Naples Manor
1 Unit Available
5414 Warren ST
5414 Warren Street, Naples Manor, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2381 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms home with a pleasant and quiet backyard overlooking a lake. This spacious house features 2 master bedrooms and a flex room that is just off the main living room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
9514 Avellino WAY
9514 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1355 sqft
This spacious, light and bright 2+den condo overlooks a tranquil lake view of Treviso Bay active with Florida wildlife! This condo offers great floor plan for entertaining and plenty of space to stay for family & friends.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
7527 Moorgate Point WAY
7527 Moorgate Point Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2195 sqft
Available 7/15/2019 for $2,000 a month. Available next season for $6,500 a month. Moorgate Point is located in the award winning Lely Resort community. This elegant two bedroom plus den, two bath villa has a beautiful golf course view.
Results within 5 miles of Lely
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lely Resort
33 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1300 sqft
Luxury Florida townhomes in a modern gated community near the I-75. Golden Gate Community Park and the beaches of the Gulf Coast are nearby. Spacious apartments include a modern kitchen and breakfast nook.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Orchid Run Apartments
10991 Lost Lake Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,389
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,027
1314 sqft
Luxurious homes have laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community has car wash area, parking, yoga, pool table, pool and more. Located near multiple golf courses, including Naples Grande Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
6 Units Available
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated April 20 at 12:50pm
$
7 Units Available
River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to River Reach Apartments, a 62-Acre waterfront community with breathtaking views, designed to offer all the benefits and amenities of luxury apartment living in Naples, Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1220 Commonwealth Circle
1220 Commonwealth Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1182 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1582943 Wonderful opportunity in the heart of Naples.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1185 Wildwood Lakes BLVD
1185 Wildwood Lakes Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1042 sqft
You'll fall in love with this spectacular condo completely furnished with a wonderful Lake view on the third floor with an amazing cathedral ceiling! It very Nice and clean, You'll have to come to see this beautiful resort-style pool and spa with a

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Santa Clara Dr 185-13
185 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
Experience Luxury Living at Granada Lakes - Property Id: 152756 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Santa Clara Dr #12 108-12
108 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1048 sqft
Two Bedroom/Two Bathroom - Property Id: 138871 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes. Nicely updated and fully remodeled two bedroom apartment with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring through out and a screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Santa Clara Dr 116-01
116 Santa Clara Dr, Collier County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
Experience Luxury Living at Granada Lakes - Property Id: 152753 Find a home you will treasure at Granada Lakes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2268 Piccadilly Ct
2268 Piccadilly Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1774 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ANNUAL RENTAL - DONT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED PROPERTY YOUR NEW HOME! FIRST TIME AVAILABLE AS A RENTAL HOME, FULLY TURNKEY READY FOR MOVE-IN! Tastefully updated 2 bedrooms + Den / 3rd bedroom & 2-bathroom

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lely, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lely renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

