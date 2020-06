Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

*2021 Season Available* Off Peak months Available * Conveniently located close to shopping with easy access to both Downtown/Central Naples and Marco Island, Naples Green is a community of 2-story condominium buildings set around a sparkling community pool. This 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is located on the first floor for easy access with no stairs to climb. Directly in front is an assigned carport and additional guest parking is available. The entire unit has been freshly painted, newly furnished, and both bedrooms feature brand new carpeting. The sunny master bedroom suite offers a Queen bed and private bath with step-in shower and a large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a full size bed. The living room features laminated wood flooring with sliders opening onto a screened lanai with relaxing views overlooking the greens. The pass-through kitchen is equipped with a brand new stainless steel appliance package.