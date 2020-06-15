All apartments in Lely
Find more places like 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lely, FL
/
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401

190 Pebble Beach Boulevard · (239) 877-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lely
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

190 Pebble Beach Boulevard, Lely, FL 34113
Hibiscus Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
elevator
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 Available 07/01/20 ** FAIRWAY GARDENS AT LELY ** 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO - SEASONAL RENTAL - Amazing opportunity for your next Naples vacation! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect place to call home while you enjoy everything that SW Florida has to offer. Condo is light and bright and features plush carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Home is turnkey with a full kitchen, full laundry, new and modern furniture, and furnishings, internet-ready televisions, wireless internet, and much more! Enjoy your own private screened-in lanai, with gorgeous views of the Hibiscus Golf Club, a public golf course. The condo is located on the 4th floor. There is a common elevator in the building.

Fairway Gardens is located in the Lely area of Naples. Shopping, dining, and downtown Naples are just minutes away. And it is just a short drive to Marco Island. Call today for more information, or to book your stay.

Availability:

2020

May - October - $1,495 / month
November - $1,795
December - $1,995

2021

January - March - $2,695 / month
April - $1,995

*** All utilities are included, and there is laundry in the condo. ***

** Tourist tax is 12%, and will be charge on rentals less than 6 months. **

* Sorry, no pets. *

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have any available units?
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have?
Some of 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401's amenities include pool, elevator, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 currently offering any rent specials?
190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 pet-friendly?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lely.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 offer parking?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 does not offer parking.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have a pool?
Yes, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 has a pool.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have accessible units?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lely 2 BedroomsLely 3 Bedrooms
Lely Apartments with BalconyLely Furnished Apartments
Lely Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity