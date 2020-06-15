Amenities

pool elevator internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities elevator pool internet access

190 Pebble Beach Blvd. #401 Available 07/01/20 ** FAIRWAY GARDENS AT LELY ** 2 BED / 2 BATH CONDO - SEASONAL RENTAL - Amazing opportunity for your next Naples vacation! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect place to call home while you enjoy everything that SW Florida has to offer. Condo is light and bright and features plush carpet in the living area and bedrooms. Home is turnkey with a full kitchen, full laundry, new and modern furniture, and furnishings, internet-ready televisions, wireless internet, and much more! Enjoy your own private screened-in lanai, with gorgeous views of the Hibiscus Golf Club, a public golf course. The condo is located on the 4th floor. There is a common elevator in the building.



Fairway Gardens is located in the Lely area of Naples. Shopping, dining, and downtown Naples are just minutes away. And it is just a short drive to Marco Island. Call today for more information, or to book your stay.



Availability:



2020



May - October - $1,495 / month

November - $1,795

December - $1,995



2021



January - March - $2,695 / month

April - $1,995



*** All utilities are included, and there is laundry in the condo. ***



** Tourist tax is 12%, and will be charge on rentals less than 6 months. **



* Sorry, no pets. *



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5087782)