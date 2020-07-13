/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
102 Apartments for rent in Leisure City, FL with pool
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
940 NE 33 TE
940 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Monterey neighborhood of Malibu Bay! This unit features a spacious floor plan with tile floors in living areas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
990 NE 33rd Ter
990 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOvely unit in Monterey! This first floor unit will not disappoint, and has been freshly painted! Spacious layout with all tile floors in the living areas. Gated community with security, clubhouse, swimming pool, and gym.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
930 NE 33rd. Terrace # 201. Homestead
930 Northeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1176 sqft
Move in: First, Last & Security. Total $4,200. Ready to move in.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1480 NE 33rd Ave
1480 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Townhouse for Rent in Homestead. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with washer and dryer at the unit. New floor at the master bedroom (carpet on the other ones) Nice Pool and gym included on rent.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.
1 of 44
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.
1 of 27
Last updated May 15 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
3415 NE 9th Dr
3415 Northeast 9th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS AND LUMINOUS 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM 1ST FLOOR CONDO FOR RENT AT MALIBU BAY. WELL KEPT. QUIET. GREAT LAKE VIEWS. TILE IN LIVING AREAS. NEW CARPET. W/D INSIDE UNIT. EASY TO SHOW!
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
935 NE 34th Ave
935 Northeast 34th Avenue, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Resort Style Gated Community near Baptist Hospital, Restaurants & Shopping.
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1720 NE 33rd Ave
1720 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful and spacious, totally and completely updated, two story 3 bedroom townhouse with 1/2 bath downstairs and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The kitchen has a beautiful marble countertop with stainless steel appliances, with a huge pantry.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4127 NE 26th St
4127 Northeast 26th Street, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful & Spacious 2/2.5 Townhome in Waterstone - Property Id: 316123 Each bedroom w/ full bath. Large social areas with open kitchen, fence backyard, indoor washer and dryer and 1/2 bath. Property in Excellent Condition.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3933 Northeast 11th Drive
3933 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,285
2217 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure City
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1701 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1852 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
20467 Southwest 327th Street
20467 SW 327th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
2689 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11476 SW 248th Ln
11476 Southwest 248th Lane, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1668 sqft
Amazing New Townhouse at Artesa 3Be/2.5Ba - Property Id: 178913 Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath villa with 2 car spaces, at Artesa.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1149 Independence Trail
1149 Independence Trail, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath,first floor,lake view condo in gated community. Updated, washer and dryer combo inside the unit, screened back porch, storage closet, split floor plan, master with walk-in closet. Community Pool. This must see, will not last!
