Apartment List
/
FL
/
leisure city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:36 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Leisure City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leisure City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15360 Southwest 303rd Street
15360 Southwest 303rd Street, Leisure City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
For rent 1 bed and 1 bath apartment Exit 2 turnpike, homestead $1,050 all utilities included Please Text 305 280 3460 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/homestead-fl?lid=12934861 (RLNE5436856)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
30354 SW 163rd Ct
30354 Southwest 163rd Court, Leisure City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a beautiful, immaculate and spacious three bedroom, three bathroom single-family home with a double car garage and a side entrance to park a boat, RV or trailer. No homeowners association approval required.
Results within 1 mile of Leisure City

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
28800 Southwest 163rd Court
28800 Southwest 163rd Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,165
3578 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
27603 SW 133rd Ave
27603 Southwest 133rd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
New Construction multi-gen home renting In-Laws Quarters. Full 1 bed 1 bath with kitchenette, living area, private entrance, parking, all utilities Included. Full size washer and dryer inside unit. Accordian shutters, no carpet. Easy to show.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1040 NE 30th Ave
1040 NE 30th Ave, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1776 sqft
Portofino East townhouse,gated community,newly renovated. Garage & fenced in backyard. Must see. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5878245)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1642 sqft
126 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
134 SE 28th Ter
134 Southeast 28th Terrace, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Condo with 3 Bed / 2 Full Bath / 1 Parking Space + lots of guest. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter top. Tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms...

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
378 NE 30th Ave
378 Northeast 30th Avenue, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great opportunity to own this everything's included home located in the gated community of Windward. Home is a 5/4.5.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1581 NE 8th St
1581 Northeast 8th Street, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
18 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 APARTMENT FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS GATED. ASSIGNED PARKING AND QUIET PLACE.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3369 NE 11th Dr
3369 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Excellent Villa at Malibu Bay. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, fully remodeled with oversize kitchen cabinets, SS Appliances, Granite on baths, vaulted ceilings, light fixtures and washer and dyer on unit.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1035 NE 41st Pl
1035 Northeast 41st Place, Homestead, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The largest 4 bedroom's 3.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13997 SW 275th St
13997 Southwest 275th Street, Naranja, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with loft and 1 car garage corner town home. Spacious home with lots of storage, tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. Community clubhouse, pool and gym. NO PETS.

1 of 44

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Baywinds
153 SE 33rd Pl
153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
This home features 3 BR / 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1417 NE 1st Ter
1417 Northeast 1st Terrace, Homestead, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1 Bed 1 Bath home on large lot. Home has large living and dining room, eat in kitchen, family room, an additional room that can be used as a second bedroom, carpeted throughout, partially furnished, and fenced yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
3933 Northeast 11th Drive
3933 Northeast 11th Drive, Homestead, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,285
2217 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1968 NE 4th Ct
1968 NE 4th Ct, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
2195 sqft
Beautifully updated home, ready for move in. The inviting living room is convenient for entertaining and also you can cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure City
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1535 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1740 sqft
Close to some of Key Largo's best beaches. Three- and four-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, oversized closets and efficient appliances in a gated Tuscan-style community with a clubhouse, playground and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road, Homestead, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1444 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1501 sqft
Welcome to Seascape Pointe At Seascape Pointe weve gone far beyond the basics, creating a community with a premium quality experience, exceptional amenities and a coveted location right in the center of Keys Gate in Homestead, FL.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
21351 Southwest 129th Court
21351 Southwest 129th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2435 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace
11137 Southwest 238th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1245 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23971 SW 109th Path
23971 SW 109th Path, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Amazing new construction villa!!! 3Be/2Ba - Property Id: 216914 A MUST SEE!!!! ...

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
20467 Southwest 327th Street
20467 SW 327th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
2689 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Princeton
23111 Southwest 112th Place
23111 Southwest 112th Place, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1660 sqft
Though this home is currently occupied, you can APPLY NOW to rent when available. Please respect the current resident’s privacy and do not disturb. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton
12422 SW 250th Ter
12422 Southwest 250th Terrace, Princeton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
REMODELED KITCHEN, WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL TILE TRHOUGH , ONE STORY HOME WITH COVERED TERRACE PERFECT FOR FAMILY FENCE PATIO, PETS OK, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A WALKING PANTRY, KITCHEN OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING AND
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leisure City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leisure City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Leisure City 1 BedroomsLeisure City 2 BedroomsLeisure City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeisure City 3 Bedrooms
Leisure City Apartments with GarageLeisure City Apartments with GymLeisure City Apartments with ParkingLeisure City Apartments with Pool
Leisure City Apartments with Washer-DryerLeisure City Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeisure City Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FL
Coral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Florida International UniversityKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College