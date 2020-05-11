All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:17 PM

8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail

8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail · (321) 204-8870
Location

8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
Richmond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1753 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION
Never been lived in. Great home. See it today. Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage. New appliance package, washer & dryer, and be the first person to call this house a home. Energy efficiency features that will help keep your utility bills low. Pet's welcome (restrictions apply). Available for immediate occupancy. Option for a 2 year lease is available. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more. Enjoy the community amenities, HOA fee's paid by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have any available units?
8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have?
Some of 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail does offer parking.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have a pool?
No, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have accessible units?
No, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8065 Gopher Tortoise Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
