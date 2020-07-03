2819 34th ST SW

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Clean and functional home with open kitchen that is equipped with range, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.

Spacious open layout with cathedral ceiling offer a roomy feel. Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.