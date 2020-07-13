Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Laurel, FL with parking

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2560 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
602 Cocoanut Crescent
602 Coconut Crescent, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3000 sqft
Very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available for your vacation stay. Bring the family and invite friends; there's plenty of room for every one.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1086 BRADBERRY DRIVE
1086 Bradberry Drive, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1806 sqft
One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, screened lanai, all major kitchen appliances, separate laundry room with washer and dryer. The kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
309 SHORE T ROAD
309 Shore T Road, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1192 sqft
VACATION HOME JUST HALF MILE TO BEACH, SHOPS AND DINING! Enjoy waterfront dining, or go to the beach, swim, kayak, paddle-board or rent boats all withing a half mile! Come back home and swim in the pool, take a bike down the famous legacy trail or

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
324 MATISSE CIRCLE S
324 Matisse Circle South, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1567 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME IN SORRENTO EAST! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO JETTY BEACH. SPARKLING CAGED SOLAR HEATED POOL WITH COVERED LANAI WITH TABLE AND CHAIRS FOR OUTDOOR DINING, LOUNGE CHAIRS FOR RELAXING. LARGE SERENE BACKYARD.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
5100 JESSIE HARBOR DRIVE
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive, Laurel, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2484 sqft
5100 Jessie Harbor Drive #305 - Available. - A residence at Blackburn Harbor, a coveted waterfront community, high end unit with expansive wrap around covered balcony where you will enjoy the expansive water views and dramatic sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Laurel

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
705 Matland St
705 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3860 sqft
Where do we start with this one?...

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
1 Unit Available
Venice
1150 Tarpon Center Drive
1150 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $3000.00; IMRID23751

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14041 BELLAGIO WAY
14041 Bellagio Way, Osprey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1988 sqft
This immaculate peaceful vacation property is turnkey furnished and provides 3 bedrooms (beds are king, queen and two twins), office, 2 bathrooms and 2 garage spaces. Secured building with elevator.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
525 PARKDALE
525 Parkdale Mews, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
Trade in those heels and ties for shorts and flops and get away for a rejuvenating retreat on quaint Venice Island.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3434 CASEY KEY ROAD
3434 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2753 sqft
Fabulous Gulf to Bay property on beautiful Casey Key, one of the most unusual keys on the West Coast of Florida. Immaculately kept three bedroom home with a dock on the bayside of Casey Key. Cabana across the street overlooks the Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2910 CASEY KEY ROAD
2910 Casey Key Road, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4393 sqft
Gorgeous home on the bayside of Casey Key, short walk to the private beach on pristine sands with views across the Gulf of Mexico. Nestled behind a wall and double gates, there is a circular driveway with garages hidden around the side of the house.
Results within 5 miles of Laurel
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
44 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1125 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Featuring spacious 2 bedroom apartments with high quality finishes. Our location gives you access to the best Venice has to offer.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9641 Castle Point Drive #1213
9641 Castle Point Dr 1213 Bld 1, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1686 sqft
GOLFERS OASIS - FURNISHED 2 BED 2 BATH STONEYBROOK CONDO w/ GARAGE - Lovely 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath condo with 1-car detached garage. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. King bed in master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Lots of natural light.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach
624 Flamingo Dr
624 Flamingo Drive, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
800 sqft
One of the best features to this unit is the location and community! With it's own private beach, it's small courtyard building layout surrounding a heated community pool and central to all the Venice island amenities.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
416 Sunset Dr
416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2516 sqft
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico. This home really shows off opulence at it's best.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1506 Strada D Oro
1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1144 sqft
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Laurel, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Laurel apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

