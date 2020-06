Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2/2 Single family home for rent in sought after Portifino Shores. This property has been meticulously maintained to keep you at ease. The gated community is pet and family friendly for your sense of serenity. The flowing layout will make you the envy of your friends. Enjoy a nice walk along the lakes and end with a night cap in your screened back patio. The amenities the club offers is resort like. This is a deal you do not want to miss, contact me now before it is gone!