All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE

6604 Crescent Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6604 Crescent Lake Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Crescent Lake section of beautiful Christina burst on the real estate scene in 1993-created new and exciting opportunities for highly sought after SE Lakeland. This community provided a canvas for our area’s best builders finest work. And they did not disappoint as Polk County’s most highly regarded custom home builders began putting together this collection of residences. Our most beautiful example at 6604 Crescent Hills Dr is one such residence. Situated among stately oaks with a circle drive showcasing the grand entrance of this timeless design, we enter through the foyer soaring 18 feet high & begin the journey through 4085 feet of living area and 5262 feet of total area. Real hardwood floors stretch in all directions–study, dining room, living room, kitchen, family room, nook and beyond. The Viking appliances catch your eye in the large kitchen with island and breakfast bar and the family room with fireplace is not far away. The laundry room is just inside after entering from the 625 sq ft garage. Upstairs we see the very private owner’s suite with large bathroom & walk-in closets. Three more very large bedrooms and two more full baths stretch across the upper level-lead to the bonus game room/play room/bedroom 5 with closet & easy access to bath. Outside we have a very spacious screened patio overlooking an oak canopied fenced background with lots of privacy as well as LOTS OF PARKING. Add Lakeland’s most requested schools & this beautiful Christina home is sure to please. ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa