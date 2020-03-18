6604 CRESCENT LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

The Crescent Lake section of beautiful Christina burst on the real estate scene in 1993-created new and exciting opportunities for highly sought after SE Lakeland. This community provided a canvas for our area’s best builders finest work. And they did not disappoint as Polk County’s most highly regarded custom home builders began putting together this collection of residences. Our most beautiful example at 6604 Crescent Hills Dr is one such residence. Situated among stately oaks with a circle drive showcasing the grand entrance of this timeless design, we enter through the foyer soaring 18 feet high & begin the journey through 4085 feet of living area and 5262 feet of total area. Real hardwood floors stretch in all directions–study, dining room, living room, kitchen, family room, nook and beyond. The Viking appliances catch your eye in the large kitchen with island and breakfast bar and the family room with fireplace is not far away. The laundry room is just inside after entering from the 625 sq ft garage. Upstairs we see the very private owner’s suite with large bathroom & walk-in closets. Three more very large bedrooms and two more full baths stretch across the upper level-lead to the bonus game room/play room/bedroom 5 with closet & easy access to bath. Outside we have a very spacious screened patio overlooking an oak canopied fenced background with lots of privacy as well as LOTS OF PARKING. Add Lakeland’s most requested schools & this beautiful Christina home is sure to please. ALL LAWN CARE INCLUDED