Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
5175 TERRY LANE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:09 AM

5175 TERRY LANE

5175 Terry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5175 Terry Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
South Lakeland Lake Front 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Residence Located on Scott Lake. This residence was designed to have lake views from each of the living spaces and bedrooms. The Master Bedroom and the two additional bedrooms have walk out balconies to enjoy the lake view. There are sliding doors from the Family Room, Breakfast Nook and Additional Living Room to access the screen enclosed patio. There are three generously sized living spaces that serve as a Family Room, Game Room or Formal Dining Room. The back of the home has a two story screen enclosure where the large patio and balconies can be enjoyed. This meticulously maintained home was built in 1963 with the original owners residing until recently. When this home was being built, a full page article was written about this new lakeview home in the Home and Garden section of The Tampa Tribune in the fall of 1963. Lawncare is included and there is not an HOA. Schedule a time to view this private, unique residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5175 TERRY LANE have any available units?
5175 TERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5175 TERRY LANE have?
Some of 5175 TERRY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5175 TERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5175 TERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5175 TERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE offer parking?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5175 TERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5175 TERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5175 TERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

