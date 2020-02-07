5175 TERRY LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan game room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

South Lakeland Lake Front 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Residence Located on Scott Lake. This residence was designed to have lake views from each of the living spaces and bedrooms. The Master Bedroom and the two additional bedrooms have walk out balconies to enjoy the lake view. There are sliding doors from the Family Room, Breakfast Nook and Additional Living Room to access the screen enclosed patio. There are three generously sized living spaces that serve as a Family Room, Game Room or Formal Dining Room. The back of the home has a two story screen enclosure where the large patio and balconies can be enjoyed. This meticulously maintained home was built in 1963 with the original owners residing until recently. When this home was being built, a full page article was written about this new lakeview home in the Home and Garden section of The Tampa Tribune in the fall of 1963. Lawncare is included and there is not an HOA. Schedule a time to view this private, unique residence.