Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM

5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD

5041 Lakeland Highlands Road · No Longer Available
Location

5041 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
South Lakeland Beautiful Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Office. This home has been treated to custom selections throughout including the cabinetry, granite counters, crown molding, lighting fixtures, and flooring. The foyer opens to the large great room, the spacious office and the dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinetry with soft close drawers and a large breakfast bar. The café nook overlooks the large backyard. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and leads to the master bath with separate vanities and large walk in shower. A hallway leads to the guest bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The laundry room has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Large backyard. Convenient to Schools, Medical, Polk Parkway, I4, Tampa and Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have any available units?
5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have?
Some of 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD offers parking.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have a pool?
No, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
