5041 LAKELAND HIGHLANDS ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

South Lakeland Beautiful Brand New 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Office. This home has been treated to custom selections throughout including the cabinetry, granite counters, crown molding, lighting fixtures, and flooring. The foyer opens to the large great room, the spacious office and the dining area. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinetry with soft close drawers and a large breakfast bar. The café nook overlooks the large backyard. The master bedroom has 2 walk in closets and leads to the master bath with separate vanities and large walk in shower. A hallway leads to the guest bathroom and three additional bedrooms. The laundry room has plenty of cabinetry and counter space. Large backyard. Convenient to Schools, Medical, Polk Parkway, I4, Tampa and Orlando.