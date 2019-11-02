Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

217 Echo Pines Way Available 11/01/19 Christina Estates 3 bedrooms 2 baths ... Available Now!!!! - CHRISTINA ESTATES. South Lakeland 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Freshly painted interior. Located on a cul-de-sac street, side walks. Great room plan with vaulted ceilings and plant shelves,combo dining area. Large kitchen with Breakfast nook. Ample cupboards and counter tops, closet pantry. All electrical appliances. Great room offers access to the screened lanai that over looks a fenced in back yard. Master suite with vaulted ceilings, two large walk in closets and a private master bath with walk in shower and double sinks. Master bedroom also has access to the screened lanai via sliding glass doors. Two large bedrooms with picturesque windows in each and they share a full bath. Currently zoned for Scott Lake Elem, Lakeland Highlands Middle & George Jenkins HS. Great South Lakeland Location. Inside Utility room and freshly painted double car garage with a brand new hot water heater. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Call today for your private viewing.



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

www.mylakelandhome.com



Amenities:

Washer / Dryer Hookup

Rental Terms

Rent: $1450.00

Application Fee: $65

Security Deposit: $1,450.00

Available 11/01/19

Pet Policy: $300.00 non refundable pet fee per pet max is two pets

Cats allowed

Small dogs allowed under 25 Lbs



