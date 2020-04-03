395 W MAIN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities parking lobby

Upscale office space, newly painted with different flooring types ranging from carpet to hardwood floors. The three suites can be combined for 8,760 sq.ft. Suite A is 4,976sqft, Suite B is 1,684sqft Suite C is 2,100sqft. There is a minimum divisible space at 1,684 and a max contiguous space at 8,760. Located On Main Street, great for Office, Medical and Retail. This space provides several private offices/patient rooms with slight remodel, large front desk/check-in area, large lobby area, staff area, mini kitchen area, storage room, large safe room with additional storage closet, and several bathrooms. Large lobby provides space for future growth and more potential offices and patient rooms. This impressive looking space provides a great opportunity for a new business to excel or a growing business to expand. Tenant will be responsible to pay sales tax and proportionate share of utilities.