Lake Butler, FL
395 W MAIN ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

395 W MAIN ST

395 West Main Street · (352) 278-2627
Location

395 West Main Street, Lake Butler, FL 32054

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
Upscale office space, newly painted with different flooring types ranging from carpet to hardwood floors. The three suites can be combined for 8,760 sq.ft. Suite A is 4,976sqft, Suite B is 1,684sqft Suite C is 2,100sqft. There is a minimum divisible space at 1,684 and a max contiguous space at 8,760. Located On Main Street, great for Office, Medical and Retail. This space provides several private offices/patient rooms with slight remodel, large front desk/check-in area, large lobby area, staff area, mini kitchen area, storage room, large safe room with additional storage closet, and several bathrooms. Large lobby provides space for future growth and more potential offices and patient rooms. This impressive looking space provides a great opportunity for a new business to excel or a growing business to expand. Tenant will be responsible to pay sales tax and proportionate share of utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

