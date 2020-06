Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly internet access

April - December 2020 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom king bed in the master with a tv, queen bed in the 2nd room and pull out bed in the couch in the front room. Tv in the living and front room as well. Gas golf cart INCLUDED



2020: April - October $1300 plus tax

2020: Nov- Dec $2200 plus tax

Sm dog will be accepted with $200 non-refundable pet fee**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4978184)