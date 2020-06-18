2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Furnished Beach Front Condo available 0617/20 - 12/17/20 - Key West by the Sea Rentals & Sales, Inc. presents this ground floor unit is beach front with a patio in the "B" building. Available April 1, 2020 through December 15, 2020



This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom has an open floor plan. hurricane proof windows in doors. Ductless AC units.



Smathers Beach is located across the street. Popular with sunbathers and watersports enthusiasts. This is a main promenade with a wide paved sidewalk perfect for biking, rollerblading, running or walking.Take an evening stroll down the beach after a hard day of work or a swim on your day off. This gated community has 2 pools.



No Pets Allowed



