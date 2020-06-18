All apartments in Key West
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103

2601 South Roosevelt Boulevard · (305) 296-6667
Location

2601 South Roosevelt Boulevard, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Furnished Beach Front Condo available 0617/20 - 12/17/20 - Key West by the Sea Rentals & Sales, Inc. presents this ground floor unit is beach front with a patio in the "B" building. Available April 1, 2020 through December 15, 2020

This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom has an open floor plan. hurricane proof windows in doors. Ductless AC units.

Smathers Beach is located across the street. Popular with sunbathers and watersports enthusiasts. This is a main promenade with a wide paved sidewalk perfect for biking, rollerblading, running or walking.Take an evening stroll down the beach after a hard day of work or a swim on your day off. This gated community has 2 pools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have any available units?
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have?
Some of 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 currently offering any rent specials?
2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 pet-friendly?
No, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 offer parking?
No, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 does not offer parking.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have a pool?
Yes, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 has a pool.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have accessible units?
No, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2601 S. Roosevelt Blvd., B103 has units with air conditioning.
