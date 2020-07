Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom 1 1/2 bath with large yard and two car garage.



Washer dryer hook ups inside. Central heat and air.



$65 application fee per adult. No Criminal History. No evictions. Gross monthly income should be at least three times the amount of the rent. $1100 security deposit $1100 first months rent.