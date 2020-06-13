Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
181 Beacon Lane
181 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1662 sqft
Charming Mid-century modern 3 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Beach Cottage with 2 space carport that has been nicely renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Jupiter Inlet Colony

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Riverside on Loxahatchee
1 Unit Available
4 E Riverside Drive
4 East Riverside Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,890
1629 sqft
Beautifully renovated and maintained, fully furnished, turnkey 3 bedrooms, 2 bath single family home on almost 1 acre lot with wide River views / ANNUAL RENT ONLY.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
275 Palm Avenue
275 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
Available May 2 for Off-season in Paradise......Reach out with your wish list for paradise in Walk to the Beach location during this time period!!!Southeast exposure fully furnished condo in walk to beach, pool, shops, Harbourside Place...
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Inlet Colony
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
Vintage
83 Units Available
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
863 University Boulevard
863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1382 sqft
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907 Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Osceola Woods
1 Unit Available
137 E Indian Crossing Circle
137 Indian Crossing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1953 sqft
Available 06/15/20 *Osceola Woods*3 bdrm PLUS DEN*Wood floors*Abacoa - Property Id: 290574 Osceola Woods - Abacoa area 3 story townhome - 3 bedrooms PLUS den,office,guest room End unit with two balconies overlooking preserve and pool, wood floors,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
2594 Marcinski
2594 Marcinski Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1564 sqft
Paradise awaits at this professionally decorated 3BR/2BA2CG open floor plan patio home. Fully enclosed tropical backyard with patio seating and hammock for maximum relaxation.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
1824 18th Court
1824 18th Court, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
This Lakes at the Bluffs townhome offers peaceful living where you can enjoy wide walking/biking paths, pickle ball courts, heated pool, great kids playground area, three-stall car washing station, beautiful mature trees, close proximity to Publix,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hamptons
1 Unit Available
188 S Hampton Drive
188 South Hampton Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1975 sqft
Single family home in desirable Hamptons with private pool with Southern Exposure. This home is special. Kitchen has been opened and modified..fabulous look. Private pool area. 2 good dogs okay

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
192 Cape Pointe Circle
192 Cape Pointe Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1889 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Bluffs Home on beautiful tree lined street only Baby Steps to Community Pool and Tennis. Annual leases only. Owner is Pet Lover. Good Pets accepted with Pet Fee.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
15100 Jamaica Drive
15100 Jamaica Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1410 sqft
Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Terrace
1 Unit Available
1801 S Us Highway 1
1801 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located on US Hwy 1 and Ocean Way between Indiantown Road and the Bluffs Square, Oceanside Terrace Condo is a gated community surrounded by beautifully mature landscaping.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Pine Gardens North and Ironwood
1 Unit Available
400 Fern Street
400 Fern Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
400 Fern Street Apt #A, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard Apt #2127b, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL

Finding an apartment in Jupiter Inlet Colony that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

