Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:12 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL

Finding an apartment in Jupiter Farms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
18851 138th Street
18851 138th Way North, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2177 sqft
Custom Log Cabin - Property Id: 278052 Custom 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage log cabin on over 5 acres with full wrap around porch located in Jupiter Farms. Available for monthly up to 6 month lease term. Ceder lined closets in all bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
12125 Sandy Run Road
12125 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1675 sqft
Nice 1 story home located in Jupiter Farms and close to all types of activities in northern Palm Beach County.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17155 Wildwood Rd
17155 Wildwood Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
2500 sqft
Furnished 3/2 on 5 Acres - Property Id: 185759 Your peaceful get away with all the conveniences of Jupiter.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
13194 169th Ct N
13194 169th Court North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous partially furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom on almost 1.2 acres land in Jupiter Farms. It is a "pool house" and is available for one year lease. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. High ceiling and a fantastic floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
75 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
8 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
5 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$971
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
117 Bent Arrow Drive
117 Bent Arrow Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
Remodeled villa with big screened patio in the lovely neighborhood of Indian Creek. Swim & Tennis membership included. Kitchen and baths & appliances redone in 2018. Washer & Dryer 2019.Owner/agent.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Pennock Landing Circle
131 Pennock Landing Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1376 sqft
MODERN 3/2/2 HOME IN CENTRAL JUPITER, WOOD LAMINATE & TILE FLOORS (NO CARPET), VAULTED & VOLUME CEILINGS, HURRICANE PANELS, RENT INCLUDES LAWN SERVICE & SEWER FEE. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER, ROMAN TUB, OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
1172 Dakota Drive
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1601 sqft
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Mallory Creek
3232 South Caroline Drive
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1601 sqft
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Center
4812 S. Central Blvd
4812 Central Boulevard, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1101 sqft
4812 S. Central Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinique
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6285 Chasewood Drive
6285 Chasewood Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
860 sqft
First floor unit with lovely view located in Chasewood. This 2/2 unit has a spacious living area and a lovely patio with a tranquil view. Tile throughout, no carpet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Place
171 Mulligan Place
171 Mulligan Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2116 sqft
Gorgeous townhouse, beautifully decorated by a well known designer. Spacious 3 bedroom with a private suite on top of the garage. Walking distance from community pool, fitness center and club house. Pet friendly community.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge at Abacoa
183 Waterford Drive
183 Waterford Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1785 sqft
Location Location -Fabulous Divosta Duplex 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths 2 car garage with open patio. Cambridge at Abacoa just off Military & Donald Ross Rd. Walking distance to Town Center, Baseball stadium and shopping.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Village
110 Sherwood Circle
110 Sherwood Circle, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely refurbished townhouse in Jupiter Village.Freshly painted, clean, new kitchen, new appliances 2/2.5 townhouse in Jupiter Village. Storage on back area as well. 1 Pet allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Shores
18835 Cassine Holly Ct
18835 Cassine Holy Court, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1846 sqft
The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and lots of outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and enjoying beautiful days in the

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights of Jupiter
6455 Garrett St
6455 Garrett Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
This charming home boasts ceramic tile, gorgeous wood-style flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, stylish lighting, and updated bath fixtures.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Jupiter Farms, FL

Finding an apartment in Jupiter Farms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

