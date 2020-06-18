All apartments in Jasmine Estates
9615 Gray Fox Lane

9615 Gray Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9615 Gray Fox Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2/1/2 pool home - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. It includes a fenced in back yard with a screened in porch and splash pool. The home has new flooring and paint throughout. Pool maintenance is included in the rent. 1 small pet is permitted with owner approval. There is a $ 50.00 dollar non refundable application fee per adult. There is also a $ 250.00 non refundable pet fee. You must provide shot records, photos and tags once approved for the property.

(RLNE4266521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have any available units?
9615 Gray Fox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have?
Some of 9615 Gray Fox Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 Gray Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9615 Gray Fox Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 Gray Fox Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 Gray Fox Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9615 Gray Fox Lane does offer parking.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 Gray Fox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9615 Gray Fox Lane has a pool.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 9615 Gray Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9615 Gray Fox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 Gray Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9615 Gray Fox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
