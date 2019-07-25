Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7247 Stone Rd Available 08/14/19 Port Richey - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath With Garage - Beautiful Port Richey 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offering a great floor plan that features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen including a private bath in the master bedroom. Many updates including newer appliances, tile floors, central air and screened porch leading to a large fenced back yard and 1 car garage.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



