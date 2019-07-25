All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 7247 Stone Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
7247 Stone Rd
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

7247 Stone Rd

7247 Stone Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7247 Stone Road, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7247 Stone Rd Available 08/14/19 Port Richey - 2 Bedroom/2 Bath With Garage - Beautiful Port Richey 2 bedroom, 2 bath home offering a great floor plan that features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen including a private bath in the master bedroom. Many updates including newer appliances, tile floors, central air and screened porch leading to a large fenced back yard and 1 car garage.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2237204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7247 Stone Rd have any available units?
7247 Stone Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 7247 Stone Rd have?
Some of 7247 Stone Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7247 Stone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7247 Stone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7247 Stone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7247 Stone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7247 Stone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7247 Stone Rd offers parking.
Does 7247 Stone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7247 Stone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7247 Stone Rd have a pool?
No, 7247 Stone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7247 Stone Rd have accessible units?
No, 7247 Stone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7247 Stone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7247 Stone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7247 Stone Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7247 Stone Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 Bedroom ApartmentsJasmine Estates Apartments with Parking
Jasmine Estates Apartments with PoolsJasmine Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Jasmine Estates Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLBeverly Hills, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLInverness, FL
Apollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College