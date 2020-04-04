All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

6920 TIERRA VERDE

6920 Tierra Verde Street · No Longer Available
Location

6920 Tierra Verde Street, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
San Clemente East

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Port Richey 3/2/1 - 3/2/1 Home offers spacious open floor plan, large kitchen with breakfast bar, large bedrooms, separate dinning/family room, wall to wall tile, large single car garage and w/d hookups located in Port Richey

(RLNE5491834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have any available units?
6920 TIERRA VERDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 6920 TIERRA VERDE currently offering any rent specials?
6920 TIERRA VERDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 TIERRA VERDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6920 TIERRA VERDE is pet friendly.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE offer parking?
Yes, 6920 TIERRA VERDE offers parking.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 TIERRA VERDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have a pool?
No, 6920 TIERRA VERDE does not have a pool.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have accessible units?
No, 6920 TIERRA VERDE does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 TIERRA VERDE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 TIERRA VERDE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 TIERRA VERDE does not have units with air conditioning.
