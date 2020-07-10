/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
142 Harbor Drive
142 Harbor Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1512 sqft
Property can be Rented Full 3/2 or 2/1 upstairs and separate 1/1 downstairs ask for the options.Property Currently also for SALE but if leased we will remove the Listing. Tenant occupied until August 1st - DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS AT ALL.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
218 Gulf Street
218 Gulf Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,675
538 sqft
Duplex for rent immediately in the heart of Islamorada! Each studio apartment has full kitchen and bath and is very spacious. Rent is $1675/month each side and includes water and electric.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
40 High Point Rd F101
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
213 Tollgate Boulevard
213 Tollgate Boulevard, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1750 sqft
''BEAUTIFUL BAYFRONT PROPERTY!!!!'' Fully furnished, 1 story offering 3bd/2ba. The house can sleep up to 10. There is a 1/1 guest suite attached which does have its own seperate and private access with full kitchen and bath.
1 of 13
Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr
500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
69 Bahama Avenue
69 Bahama Avenue, Key Largo, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the very sought after Port Largo neighborhood in the heart of Key Largo this amazing CBS concrete, large ground level home has 4 bedrooms (two master suites) & 3 FULL bathrooms! This home is like new! From the standing seam metal roof,
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
213 Atlantic Boulevard
213 Atlantic Boulevard, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1310 sqft
Freshly painted interior and ready for new tenant. 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upstairs unit available for long term rental. Approximately 1,310 sq. ft. living area and located in Port Largo, this multifamily home is like none you have seen before.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
1 of 11
Last updated April 15 at 09:24am
1 Unit Available
135 Coco Plum Road
135 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom/2 Bath furnished downstairs.$2,500. includes electric, water, cable and internet. There is about 20' of dockage if you have a boat. All impact windows and doors. NO PETS. F/L/S.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Coral Gables, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLKendale Lakes, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL
South Miami, FLKey Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FLTavernier, FLTamiami, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL