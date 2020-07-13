/
apartments with pool
10 Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL with pool
119 Cortez Drive
119 Cortez Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1 Bedroom 1 bath Condo available June 1st for long term lease. Fully Furnished, Screened balcony, Garage underneath Unit for 1 car or storage of Kayaks/paddleboards. Application required, Background check & employment Verification. No Pets Per HOA.
40 High Point Rd F101
40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
895 sqft
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets.
88500 Overseas Hwy
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,550
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summer Sea Condo. Unit comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.
87455 Old Hwy. Highway
87455 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
989 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Islamorada. Rent includes water and wifi. Washer and dryer in the unit. Covered parking for one car and storage unit. Oceanfront pool, beach and observation dock. Close to Founder's Park.
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr
500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.
293 St Thomas Avenue
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...
