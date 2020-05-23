All apartments in Islamorada, Village of Islands
Find more places like 81927 Overseas Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
/
81927 Overseas Highway
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:18 AM

81927 Overseas Highway

81927 Overseas Highway · (305) 664-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Islamorada, Village of Islands
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

81927 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st. This building has been remodeled and offers approx 1,800 sqft including 2 bathrooms, wood floors, 4 private offices, a common work station and a large reception area. Excellent exposure on US1, across from the Lorelei, and within walking distance to the art district. This property is accessible from US1 and the Old Highway, currently 7 parking spots in the front, and a large fenced in open area adjacent to the building. Call Listing Agent for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81927 Overseas Highway have any available units?
81927 Overseas Highway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 81927 Overseas Highway currently offering any rent specials?
81927 Overseas Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81927 Overseas Highway pet-friendly?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Islamorada, Village of Islands.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway offer parking?
Yes, 81927 Overseas Highway does offer parking.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway have a pool?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway does not have a pool.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway have accessible units?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81927 Overseas Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 81927 Overseas Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 81927 Overseas Highway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Islamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with BalconyIslamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with Parking
Islamorada, Village of Islands Apartments with PoolIslamorada, Village of Islands Furnished Apartments
Islamorada, Village of Islands Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Coral Gables, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLKendale Lakes, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL
South Miami, FLKey Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FLTavernier, FLTamiami, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLCountry Walk, FLOlympia Heights, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity