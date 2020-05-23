81927 Overseas Highway

Amenities
Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st. This building has been remodeled and offers approx 1,800 sqft including 2 bathrooms, wood floors, 4 private offices, a common work station and a large reception area. Excellent exposure on US1, across from the Lorelei, and within walking distance to the art district. This property is accessible from US1 and the Old Highway, currently 7 parking spots in the front, and a large fenced in open area adjacent to the building. Call Listing Agent for further details.