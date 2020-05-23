81927 Overseas Highway

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Centrally located in downtown Islamorada, this commercial building will be available starting June 1st. This building has been remodeled and offers approx 1,800 sqft including 2 bathrooms, wood floors, 4 private offices, a common work station and a large reception area. Excellent exposure on US1, across from the Lorelei, and within walking distance to the art district. This property is accessible from US1 and the Old Highway, currently 7 parking spots in the front, and a large fenced in open area adjacent to the building. Call Listing Agent for further details.