apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
197 Apartments for rent in Iona, FL with washer-dryer
3 Units Available
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
12 Units Available
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
1 Unit Available
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
14580 Grande Cay CIR
14580 Grande Cay Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Available Now! * Prime vacation rental location! * Spectacular view of Lake and Golf course from large screened balcony. Large 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished condo in * Grande Cay development of Gulf Harbour. * (golf not included).
1 Unit Available
11630 Marino CT
11630 Marino Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location, South Ft Myers, 2nd floor end coach home overlooking the lake. 2/2 with den/home office --your choice. Gated community with pool.
1 Unit Available
15630 Ocean Walk Circle, 204
15630 Ocean Walk Cir 204, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
The Gardens at Beachwalk - LOCATED CLOSE TO THE BEACHES! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo is fully furnished and is centrally located. You you are just minutes from restaurants, shopping and services. Can't beat this location......
1 Unit Available
15585 Ocean Walk CIR
15585 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo includes a solarium and a garage. Located in the gated community of The Gardens at Beachwalk and close to the beach, you can enjoy everything that the area has to offer.
1 Unit Available
15120 Harbour Isle DR
15120 Harbour Isle Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2634 sqft
This second floor 3 bedroom and 3 full bath partially furnished Luxury Condominium boasts spectacular river & marina views. A secured elevator opens to your private foyer which leads to a gorgeous backdrop of the river, marina and lush landscaping .
1 Unit Available
7117 Quail Run CT W
7117 Quail Run Court West, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Options lease for 3- 9 months or do longer lease as a lease purchase , Move in after April 1, 2019---------------------------- Lease purchase option is 10% down of purchase price of $141,940 Quail run !!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo located in
Results within 1 mile of Iona
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
7 Units Available
Bay Harbor
9601 Bay Harbor Cir, Cypress Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1411 sqft
Bay Harbor's waterfront apartment homes, in Fort Myers, FL, combine the luxury of a private home with the convenience of a private resort. Our professional management team's first concern is your satisfaction.
1 Unit Available
17279 San Carlos Blvd 192
17279 San Carlos Boulevard, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
Unit 192 Available 08/01/20 35' Furnished Travel Trailer in nice RV park - Property Id: 268126 Spacious, well cared for, top of the line 1992 KountryAire Travel Trailer to be located at Gulf Air RV park. 3 miles from Fort Myers Beach.
1 Unit Available
19681 Summerlin RD
19681 Summerlin Road, Lee County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
This community is close to the BEACH! Very nice Gated Community.
1 Unit Available
16575 Lake Circle DR
16575 Lake Circle Dr, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
No short term rentals at this time will be taken, this means less than 6 months and a day. 3 month or more rentals will be $2,800 a month.
1 Unit Available
McGregor
1137 N Town And River DR
1137 North Town and River Drive, McGregor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1684 sqft
Come enjoy season in this immaculately remodeled home with 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and garage. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sitting area, and spacious dining room.
1 Unit Available
14596 Abaco Lakes DR
14596 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern luxury home close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and schools. Enjoys this beautiful home in desirable LUCAYA. Your single family home is located close to the pool and clubhouse/Tiki hut. Enjoy the lakeview and watch the birds.
1 Unit Available
9911 Las Casas DR
9911 Las Casas Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly updated 2-2BA home with 2 car garage is conveniently located in a quiet gated community just minutes to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel. Shopping, library and hospital are nearby.
1 Unit Available
McGregor
4240 Steamboat BEND
4240 Steamboat Bend, McGregor, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,600
690 sqft
Property rented for JAN and available FEB and MAR. Drop dead gorgeous large 1 bed, 1 bath, totally updated, washer and dryer, lake and pool view. Eastern exposure, very tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 Unit Available
Caloosahatchee
1037 Dolphin Drive
1037 Dolphin Drive, Cape Coral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
3 Bed * 2 Bath * POOL & Garage * This fantastic home is located in the historical section of Cape Coral within walking distance to the yacht club beach * Fishing and boating community * This home features a large area for sunning as well as a screen
1 Unit Available
McGregor
818 Cal Cove DR
818 Cal Cove Drive, McGregor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
An amazing find...vacation all year round! Annual rental (unfurnished) is available on the most coveted sought after Cal Cove Street with endless water views. A Fort Myers classic waterfront community located in Town & River, Southwest Florida.
Results within 5 miles of Iona
58 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
38 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,079
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,223
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
21 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
11 Units Available
Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir, Villas, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1470 sqft
Ashlar Apartment Homes located in Fort Myers, FL offers unlimited access to resort style amenities and is leasing now! A lakefront beach area, state-of-the-art health club, swimming pool and a lavishly appointed clubhouse are just a handful of the
