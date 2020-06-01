504 Lake Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front

Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now!



This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled. Unwind and drink your coffee on the back porch while enjoying beautiful views of the Little Lake Henderson. Easy access to shopping, schools and downtown restaurants, it's a perfect location! Minutes away from the Withlacoochee River, State bike trail, shopping area and all the amenities of historic downtown Inverness. You can enjoy fishing and kayaking right from your backyard!

DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM.

Lawn maintenance included in monthly rent.