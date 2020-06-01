All apartments in Inverness
Location

504 Lake Street, Inverness, FL 34450

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
LAKE STREET BUNGALOW- Water Front
Unfurnished Long-term Rental Available Now!

This home was established in 1940 and located in downtown Inverness. This charming home has been completely remodeled. Unwind and drink your coffee on the back porch while enjoying beautiful views of the Little Lake Henderson. Easy access to shopping, schools and downtown restaurants, it's a perfect location! Minutes away from the Withlacoochee River, State bike trail, shopping area and all the amenities of historic downtown Inverness. You can enjoy fishing and kayaking right from your backyard!
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Lake Street have any available units?
504 Lake Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Lake Street have?
Some of 504 Lake Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Lake Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 Lake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Lake Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 Lake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inverness.
Does 504 Lake Street offer parking?
Yes, 504 Lake Street does offer parking.
Does 504 Lake Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Lake Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Lake Street have a pool?
No, 504 Lake Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 Lake Street have accessible units?
No, 504 Lake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Lake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Lake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Lake Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Lake Street has units with air conditioning.
