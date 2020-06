Amenities

OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE. Multi Office complex with a lobby and reception area. Many possibilities for your business to strategically expand. Great Location on US Highway 41 North. Next door to Circle K, Hungry Howies, Inverness Post office and across from Dairy Queen. These units are always in demand and presently offer the most opportunity to create the perfect space for someone wanting an away from home office to a Professional Medical, Legal or Title practice and more. Join the Professionals at the Executive Center of Inverness today.