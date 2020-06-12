204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-. This nicely appointed REMODELED villa is equipped with all you will need including Beach chairs, Beach cart & towels, electric, water, trash cable, internet and washer/dryer.Minimum rental period is 90days. The living area has volume ceilings, 60" Flat screen TV, dining area and a bar-top at the kitchen, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters.Slider doors lead to a screened patio to enjoy the views of a nature park and the Florida breezes, The Master bedroom has a King Size Bed, walk-in closet, flat screen TV and a private bathroom. the guest room has a daybed/trundle, and the guest bath is located right across the hall from the guest room. All rental leases less than 6 months will have the additional 13% tax per Florida law. There is always something going on at awesome Indian Rocks Beach, check the chamber website to see what's next! -Call now before its gone!