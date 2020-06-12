All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE
Last updated June 12 2020

204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE

204 Hidden Harbour Drive · (727) 463-9157
Indian Rocks Beach
Location

204 Hidden Harbour Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Hidden Harbour

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Avail April 2021**TURN-KEY**90day Min Rental IMMACULATE REMODELED BEACH VILLA WITH AN OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE JUST A 1/2 BLOCK WALK TO THE SOFT SANDS OF INDIAN ROCKS BEACH.FULLY TURN-KEY-. This nicely appointed REMODELED villa is equipped with all you will need including Beach chairs, Beach cart & towels, electric, water, trash cable, internet and washer/dryer.Minimum rental period is 90days. The living area has volume ceilings, 60" Flat screen TV, dining area and a bar-top at the kitchen, solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters.Slider doors lead to a screened patio to enjoy the views of a nature park and the Florida breezes, The Master bedroom has a King Size Bed, walk-in closet, flat screen TV and a private bathroom. the guest room has a daybed/trundle, and the guest bath is located right across the hall from the guest room. All rental leases less than 6 months will have the additional 13% tax per Florida law. There is always something going on at awesome Indian Rocks Beach, check the chamber website to see what's next! -Call now before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have?
Some of 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 HIDDEN HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
