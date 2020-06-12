/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8422 Poinciana Pl #7
8422 Poinciana Pl, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2100 sqft
Oceanfront Villa - FABULOUS OCEANFRONT VILLA WITH PRIVATE POOL HIGH CEILINGS-GREAT LIGHT-VERY PRIVATE PATIO AND POOL AREA. SECURE COMMUNITY WITH GUARDED GATE. 9500 Seasonally, 4000 off season. Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4924183)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5554 A1A #203
5554 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Oceanfront Condo - Best views in Vero Beach. Available annually $3300 monthly; Off season May-Nov $3300 or Seasonal Dec-April $6000. Anytime is a great time at LaMer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4859832)
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
214 Park Shores Circle
214 Park Shores Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1456 sqft
Renovated, one story 2 BED, 2 Bath Villa in beautiful Park like setting just steps away from the pool.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$3100 / mo IN SEASON (Dec - APR) $1600 / mo off season or annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Highway A1a
5400 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
What a Location! Short distance to the beach & community clubhouse, enjoy social gatherings, cookouts and an oceanfront pool. Kitchen & appliances updated, impact glass windows & doors w/ an air conditioned enclosed porch to expand the living area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
Results within 1 mile of Indian River Shores
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4901 Bethel Creek Drive
4901 Bethel Creek Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Lovely 2BR/2.5BA. Walk to the beach and The Village Market. Totally renovated bright and spacious townhouse. One car garage, large outdoor private living area in very quiet neighborhood. Pet friendly. Come and live the good life in Vero Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Highway A1A
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Oceanfront views with pool. Available now for off season for $2500/mnth. Available for Booking 2021 Season! Top Floor with Beautiful views from the double balcony. Impact glass doors & windows, W & D in unit, Updated kitchen.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
275 Date Palm Road
275 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
This condo is the one you have been waiting for - nestled above the beautiful oaks & features stunning views of both bridges and the intracoastal waterway.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8725 Lakeside Boulevard
8725 Lakeside Boulevard, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy stunning views of the Indian River from this 2br/2ba villa. The spacious villa includes vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, a glass enclosed porch, & a Master suite with river views. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1440 Winding Oaks Circle
1440 Winding Oaks Circle West, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Perfect location for this 2 BR/2BA downstairs condo w/1car gar, Enclosed porch w/garden view and high ceilings. Master BR has area for a small office and walk in closet. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1 of 96
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4800 HIGHWAY A1A
4800 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2100 sqft
Beautiful Ocean Front Condo in the heart of Vero Beach! Located on the top floor of a 4 story building (elevator). Beautifully furnished and Completely renovated with 2100 square feet of living area.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3939 Ocean Drive
3939 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Perfect getaway 2bd/2bth Ocean Drive Downtown location, Move-in prepared, covered Assigned parking, great community facilities: library, 3 tennis courts, large heated pool, 2 saunas, outside grill, extensive landscaping.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8880 N Sea Oaks Way
8880 North Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Stunning oceanfront condo. Completely & tastefully furnished. Fireplace, quartz counter tops. Professionally decorated, impact glass, tile floors, magnificent ocean club for dining. Sea Oaks is a top tennis resort in Vero Beach.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4101 Ocean Drive
4101 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This Gorgeous Turn Key Condo has Panoramic ocean views! GREAT Walk-to everything location: Theater, Parks, Shops, Restaurants, Bars + More! Small Complex w/Heated pool & secure under bldg Parking! Imagine: you can Watch the sunrise, listen to the
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4139 Silver Palm Drive
4139 Silver Palm Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Booking now for 2020 Season! Vero Beach Turn key getaway available year round at Silver Palm Villas.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8840 Sea Oaks Way S 207b
8840 South Sea Oaks Way, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Great Oceanfront condo with perfect views to enjoy and an open floor plan. Master Br with King bed and Guest with 2 twins. Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks Mbrship fee/$540. Sizes approx/subj to err.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
466 Date Palm Road
466 Date Palm Road, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2 bed/2 bath Central Beach Rental Home. Great home for the season or the year. Pet fee non refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4450 Highway A1A
4450 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Immaculate newly renovated 2/2 condo with direct ocean views. Furnished, New kitchen with custom cabinets, Maytag appliances & Corian Counters, New Power Star HW Heater, Marble Showers, Impact Glass windows & sliders. NO PETS!
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Palmetto Court
1300 Palmetto Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Charming Sea Oaks Cottage with enclosed porches on both floors! Lovely garden view through windows and walking distance to the beach & tennis club! Back patio is great for entertaining! Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee $19.26/day.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4601 Highway A1a
4601 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1500 sqft
Exceptional River Views 2/2 from Family room and master bedroom. Spacious and Great location. New laminate wood flooring, new stainless steel appliances and perfectly decorated. Impact sliders & windows. Beach Access. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
