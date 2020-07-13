/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL with pool
Indialantic by The Sea
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
Indialantic by The Sea
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Eighth Avenue
1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2061 sqft
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views..
Indialantic by The Sea
440 Wayne Avenue
440 Wayne Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2356 sqft
A Beachside POOL home walking distance to the BEACH & Indian River & fishing pier! A+schools, 20 mins to Patrick AFB & just across 192 causeway from historic downtown Melbourne.
Results within 1 mile of Indialantic
The River Colony West
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.
The River Colony West
609 Mango Drive
609 Mango Drive, Melbourne Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1624 sqft
LOVELY, UNIQUE, LARGE POOL HOME IN DESIRABLE MELBOURNE BEACH! POOL AND LAWN CARE SERVICE INCLUDED! 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, EAT IN KITCHEN, SCREENED IN PATIO, BIG POOL AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF AND SOME OF THE APPLIANCES.
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
954 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$986
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
975 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
SNOWBIRD INVITATION JAN TO MARCH This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
2296 Venetia Place
2296 Venetia Place, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2287 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled very large 2 story townhouse, just steps to the beach, restaurants and shopping. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage. New carpet throughout.
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views from this 2 bedroom, one and half bath corner unit on the top floor. Long term rental at 2,100 a month and owner will consider short term at a higher rate per month.
