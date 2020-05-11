9490 S Ocean Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board tennis court

Just listed in time for a perfect winter get-a-way!!! Don't miss out on this 1st floor condo on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This awesome furnished condo is a 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath and comes with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. Come enjoy nights on the spacious patio with the ocean breezes and sounds of the waves. The Ocean Towers community has a clubhouse, pool, beach access, 2 tennis courts and shuffleboard, picnic area, pavilion, and carwash service. Super close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. So....get out of the snow and come on down!!!

**More furnishings to be added to condo prior to renting.**