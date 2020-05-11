All apartments in Hutchinson Island South
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:56 AM

9490 S Ocean Dr.

9490 South Ocean Drive · (772) 413-8467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9490 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 113 A · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Just listed in time for a perfect winter get-a-way!!! Don't miss out on this 1st floor condo on the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This awesome furnished condo is a 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath and comes with a fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer. Come enjoy nights on the spacious patio with the ocean breezes and sounds of the waves. The Ocean Towers community has a clubhouse, pool, beach access, 2 tennis courts and shuffleboard, picnic area, pavilion, and carwash service. Super close to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife. So....get out of the snow and come on down!!!
**More furnishings to be added to condo prior to renting.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have any available units?
9490 S Ocean Dr. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have?
Some of 9490 S Ocean Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9490 S Ocean Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9490 S Ocean Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9490 S Ocean Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9490 S Ocean Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson Island South.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. offer parking?
No, 9490 S Ocean Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9490 S Ocean Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 9490 S Ocean Dr. has a pool.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9490 S Ocean Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9490 S Ocean Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9490 S Ocean Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9490 S Ocean Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
