11000 S Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Come spend your winter in a beautiful totally remodeled oceanfront condo with all new furniture. Located at the end of the building on the first floor, near access to private beach. You are steps from the ocean and across from the pool. Parking located in front of condo. Large Master BR has a Queen bed and TV, Guest BR has 2 twin beds, TV , washer/dryer in unit, tile throughout. Just a short walk to Post Office, shops, and dining. No landline available in unit. Sorry no pets allowed, no smoking, no commercial vehicles, dual axle trucks or motorcycles allowed. Personal pickup trucks are allowed. Rental rate includes basic cable, wifi, water, and electricity. Tenant pays condo app. fee $50, St. Lucie Co. taxes 11.5%, cleaning fee $150, security deposit $1,500. All rent due upfront, 30 day minimum rental.