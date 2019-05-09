All apartments in Hutchinson Island South
Find more places like 11000 S Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hutchinson Island South, FL
/
11000 S Ocean Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:37 PM

11000 S Ocean Drive

11000 South Ocean Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hutchinson Island South
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11000 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Come spend your winter in a beautiful totally remodeled oceanfront condo with all new furniture. Located at the end of the building on the first floor, near access to private beach. You are steps from the ocean and across from the pool. Parking located in front of condo. Large Master BR has a Queen bed and TV, Guest BR has 2 twin beds, TV , washer/dryer in unit, tile throughout. Just a short walk to Post Office, shops, and dining. No landline available in unit. Sorry no pets allowed, no smoking, no commercial vehicles, dual axle trucks or motorcycles allowed. Personal pickup trucks are allowed. Rental rate includes basic cable, wifi, water, and electricity. Tenant pays condo app. fee $50, St. Lucie Co. taxes 11.5%, cleaning fee $150, security deposit $1,500. All rent due upfront, 30 day minimum rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
11000 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11000 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 11000 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11000 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11000 S Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11000 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11000 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hutchinson Island South.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11000 S Ocean Drive does offer parking.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11000 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11000 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 11000 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11000 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11000 S Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11000 S Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11000 S Ocean Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hutchinson Island South 2 BedroomsHutchinson Island South 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hutchinson Island South 3 BedroomsHutchinson Island South Apartments with Balcony
Hutchinson Island South Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FL
The Acreage, FLTequesta, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity