studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
14 Studio Apartments for rent in Hunters Creek, FL
76 Units Available
Tropical Park
Monterosso Apartments
3050 La Spezia Cir, Osceola County, FL
Studio
$1,302
672 sqft
Seize your chance to live at Monterosso, the premier luxury apartment community in Kissimmee, FL. Picture coming home every day to the calm of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored for your carefree living.
20 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
697 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
28 Units Available
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,337
722 sqft
A luxury lifestyle community a few minutes from Downtown Orlando. Apartments offer Minka Lavery pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. On-site fitness center, lounge, zero-entry lap pool, and pet spa.
25 Units Available
Springs at Tapestry
2601 Pledge Road, Kissimmee, FL
Studio
$1,170
574 sqft
Set under the clear blue skies in the sunshine state of Florida, Springs at Tapestry is your destination for laid back living in Central Florida. Our luxury community is located in beautiful Kissimmee, Florida, a charming suburb of Orlando.
210 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
Alta Headwaters
41 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,091
489 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
79 Units Available
Fusion Orlando
7975 Canada Avenue, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,295
550 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, our offices will remain open however, we will conduct tours by appointment only. Please call our leasing staff to arrange a time to view one of our apartments.
131 Units Available
Lake House at Alta
7600 Majorca Place, Doctor Phillips, FL
Studio
$1,487
751 sqft
Located off of Orlando’s famed “Restaurant Row” in the desirable Dr. Phillips neighborhood, Lake House by Alta features more than just beautifully appointed homes. It offers a lifestyle of casual yet refined lakefront living.
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
1 Unit Available
Celebration
901 Pondview Court Unit B
901 Pondview Court, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
475 sqft
901 Pondview Court Unit B Available 08/01/20 901B Pondview Court, (SORRY DUE TO COVID NO SHOWINGS TILL 7/31) Celebration, FL - GARAGE APT- Studio, Water and electric included, designated parking. Full size washer, dryer and fridge.
1 Unit Available
Celebration
717 Honeysuckle Ave. Unit B
717 Honeysuckle Avenue, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,140
400 sqft
717B Honeysuckle Ave./ Garage Apartment Only - Studio garage apt in Main village of Celebration. Electric and water included. New paint and carpet. Designated parking. Bicycle storage. Walk to downtown Celebration. No laundry.
1 Unit Available
Celebration
1012 PERSIMMON ST, #B
1012 Persimmon Street, Celebration, FL
Studio
$1,150
504 sqft
Listing Agent: Leticia Cruz E-mail: lcruz2409@gmail.com Direct: 561-512-7758 - Beautiful studio garage apartment located in Celebration's South Village. Newly installed waterproof flooring and paint. 1 Pet okay at owner's discretion.
1 Unit Available
1800 West Oak Ridge Road - 1
1800 Oak Ridge Road, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,700
1730 sqft
AVAILABLE RETAIL/PHARMACY/DAYCARE SPACE 5/25/2020! 1730 sq.ft. of office space currently built out as a community retail/ mail order pharmacy.
