3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homosassa, FL
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
1 of 30
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
