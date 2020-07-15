/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homosassa, FL
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 W Meadow Street
5270 West Meadow Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
924 sqft
- This is a nice 2/2 mobile home situated in the Green Acres subdivision & sits on a half an acre with a completely fenced in yard! The home features a carport, screened in back porch, front porch, (not screened), washer/dryer, dishwasher &
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5353 West Customer Court
5353 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. Available Now! 2 bed/ 1.5 bath Triplex in a nice and quiet neighborhood, located just minutes from town. Tile floors throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 S Sandburg Pt
2306 South Sandburg Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Totally Remodeled Duplex - Property Id: 319908 Fully remodeled. New kitchen cabinets and countertops, new bathroom vanity and toilet. Fresh paint and baseboards. New,new,new. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2280 S Sandburg Pt
2280 South Sandburg Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
875 sqft
Totally remodeled Duplex - Property Id: 319906 New kitchen cabinets and countertops. New vinyl plank flooring. All new doors. New bathroom vanity and toilet. Everything is new. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
11499 West Bayshore Drive - 108
11499 West Bayshore Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL | Quiet Community includes a heated community pool and tennis courts. Group events, Boat dock, Launch and Beach within a few miles. Lots of local places to put your Kayak in and explore the rivers, see the manatees.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLClearwater, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FL