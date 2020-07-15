Apartment List
/
FL
/
homosassa
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Homosassa, FL with garages

Homosassa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
205 N Entry Oaks Point
205 North Entry Oaks Point, Lecanto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2547 sqft
3 Bedroom. 2.5 Baths. 2 Car Garage. Screen Porch. Fireplace. Private Back Y. Cul-de-Sac. Tall Ceilings. Plenty of space in this house. You will love it. NO DOGS PLEASE.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Homosassa, FL

Homosassa apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Homosassa 2 BedroomsHomosassa 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Homosassa Apartments with BalconiesHomosassa Apartments with Garages
Homosassa Apartments with ParkingHomosassa Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLLady Lake, FLNorthdale, FLInverness, FLBeverly Hills, FLNew Port Richey East, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLGroveland, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLCheval, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLCitrus Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaErwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater