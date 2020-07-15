/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
326 Clark Street
326 Clark Street, Inverness, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
326 Clark St.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
6241 E Vale Street
6241 East Vale Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1602 sqft
No interior pictures yet. We are doing a total remodel. It will be like new and you will love it. This is the one you've been waiting for! Home is a BIG 3 bedroom split plan with 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6605 East Wingate Street
6605 East Wingate Street, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1338 sqft
This delightful home located in Inverness, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,338sqft! Great curb appeal with long driveway, attached garage, and covered front porch.
Results within 10 miles of Inverness
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.
