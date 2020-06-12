/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inverness Highlands South, FL
307 Violet Lane
307 Violet Lane, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1599 sqft
Inverness Highlands*Spacious 1600 Living 2 Bedroom 2 Bath w/bonus family room, eat in kitchen with formal dining area, split bedrooms, utility inside, screen back porch plus patio area. Rental includes lawn maintenance.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness Highlands South
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
9660 E Gospel Island Road
9660 East Gospel Island Road, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
GOSPEL ISLAND SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage - Waterfront Canal with small boat access to Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes - Newer Home with Many Upgrades, Wood Cabinets with Solid Surface Tops and Breakfast Bar in Eat In Kitchen,
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
9081 E Cashiers Court
9081 East Cashiers Court, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1964 sqft
INVERNESS GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage * Open split floor plan * Oversized bedrooms * Master bathroom has Jacuzzi tub * Living and family room * Formal dining * Hardwood floors in family room * Built in 2007 * 1,964 sq. ft.
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Results within 10 miles of Inverness Highlands South
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
719 W Keller Street
719 West Keller Street, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2652 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home sits in the heart of Citrus County, surrounded by lush landscaping. Very spacious and comfortable has heated pool and hot tub, and spacious covered lanai.
6754 N CAPRI LOOP
6754 North Capri Loop, Hernando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back.
