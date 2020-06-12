/
3 bedroom apartments
22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pine Ridge, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Results within 1 mile of Pine Ridge
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3033 N Caves Valley Path
3033 North Caves Valley Path, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2506 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a beautiful home in the Guard Gated Community of Black Diamond. The home is currently listed for sale but the owner will take it off the market for one year.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3060 W PLANTATION PINES Court
3060 W Plantation Pines Ct, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2127 sqft
Located in Citrus County's private, gated golf community BLACK DIAMOND RANCH. This 3/2/2 plus family room is at the end of a cut-de-sac and loos at the practice rang from the back & # 1 green 0f The Highlands course from the screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Pine Ridge
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
HUGE 4/2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8412 N. Triana Dr.
8412 North Triana Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
8412 N. Triana Dr. Available 07/15/20 Citrus Springs 4 Bedroom - DO NOT walk property. There is a tenant in place until end of June. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Citrus Springs.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
159 S Paladinn Circle
159 S Paladinn Cir, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2029 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Pool Home located behind the gates of Belmont Hills of the Villages of Citrus Hills. New home that is partially furnished but also could be unfurnished, just let us know what would work best for you.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
719 W Keller Street
719 West Keller Street, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2652 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW !!!! NO PETS NO SMOKING This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home sits in the heart of Citrus County, surrounded by lush landscaping. Very spacious and comfortable has heated pool and hot tub, and spacious covered lanai.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6754 N CAPRI LOOP
6754 North Capri Loop, Hernando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Welcome home! Roomy 3 bedroom mobile on a large corner lot. UPDATED INSIDE! Nice updated vinyl flooring throughout. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of storage space throughout. Master suite with an attached back.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6208 W Monticello Street
6208 West Monticello Street, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
WANTED Neat & Clean long term tenant for this super clean freshly redone large 3Bd 2Ba home on Fenced 1/2 acre (approx 125 wide X 180 deep yard) Painted top to bottom with new flooring, New Stainless Oven/Range, Dishwasher,
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1511 N Foxrun Terrace
1511 North Foxrun Terrace, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1576 sqft
LAKESIDE GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage * Open split floor plan * Nicely Furnished * Master bedroom has walk-in closet and king sized bed * Master bath has tub shower and double sink * Two dining areas * Large open kitchen * 2nd
Results within 10 miles of Pine Ridge
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8503 SW 203 Court
8503 Southwest 203rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
RAINBOWS END 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH - GREAT LOCATION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM OR OFFICE. NEW WOOD CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. JACK-N-JILL BATH.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
307 Violet Lane
307 Violet Lane, Inverness Highlands South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1599 sqft
Inverness Highlands*Spacious 1600 Living 2 Bedroom 2 Bath w/bonus family room, eat in kitchen with formal dining area, split bedrooms, utility inside, screen back porch plus patio area. Rental includes lawn maintenance.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9386 W Bob Court
9386 West Bob Court, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2023 sqft
Welcome to this extravagant 3/2 waterfront home located in the heart of old Homosassa. This beauty sits up high on stilts overlooking a canal. The home has two separate levels.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
