Apartment List
/
FL
/
highland city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL with garage

Highland City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5143 Martinique Drive
5143 Martinique Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1786 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside.
Results within 1 mile of Highland City

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6743 HIGHLANDS CREEK BOULEVARD
6743 Highlands Creek Boulevard, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2608 sqft
4BR/2BA IN HIGHLANDS CREEK! Popular SE Lakeland gated community zoned for excellent schools. Four bedroom split plan features vaulted ceilings and large rooms. Formal living and dining rooms plus large family room and kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2077 Winterset Dr.
2077 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1832 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome - Lakeland Highlands - Beautiful 2-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in the gated community of Wyndwood at Lake Highland. Walking distance to Highland Grove Elementary School. 2-Car garage and community pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Cleveland Heights
1 Unit Available
433 CARLETON STREET
433 Carleton Street, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
This newly remolded three bedroom two bath rental home is located in a great area of South Lakeland! Conveniently, located near shopping, dining & the Polk Parkway if you are commuting to Orlando or Tampa Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
21 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,032
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,018
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
7 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4666 Osprey Way
4666 Osprey Way, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1683 sqft
Make the Halley plan your first home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2-car garage and landscaped backyard. You will also enjoy granite counter tops, energy efficient design. Set up an appointment today!!! Renter's Insurance Required.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
456 Oaklanding Boulevard
456 Oak Landing Blvd, Fuller Heights, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
5000 sqft
456 Oak Landing Blvd - Pool Home - 4 BR's (6 Br's) - 3 Full bathrooms, over 5,000 Sq. Ft. of Living.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates of Auburndale
1 Unit Available
428 Palastro Ave
428 Palastro Ave, Auburndale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2758 sqft
Nice New Home! - This newer home is located in a quiet gated community. Awesome floor plan with a 3 car garage and plenty of space. (RLNE4797193)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6337 Sedgeford Dr
6337 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1945 sqft
Call or Text Matthew Harold. 4/2.5 Townhome in gated community Chelsea Oaks off Shepherd Road, Lakeland FL. Conveniently located near Walmart and Publix. https://www.rentahomewithus.com/tampa-bay-homes-for-rent#ad/1112346

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3284 Sanoma Dr
3284 Sanoma Drive, Willow Oak, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Beautiful South Lakeland home!! This lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan home has a 2 car garage, a screened in patio. Cathedral ceiling in the living room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen create a nice open feeling.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Imperial Lakes
1 Unit Available
4260 Creekwood Ln
4260 Creekwood Lane, Fuller Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1819 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated Creek Woods neighborhood within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Private fenced back yard with spa and outdoor dining. You will enjoy the privacy and lush setting this home offers.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Highland City, FL

Highland City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Highland City 1 BedroomsHighland City 2 BedroomsHighland City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighland City 3 BedroomsHighland City Apartments with Balcony
Highland City Apartments with GarageHighland City Apartments with GymHighland City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland City Apartments with Parking
Highland City Apartments with PoolHighland City Apartments with Washer-DryerHighland City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHighland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLConway, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa