apartments with washer dryer
24 Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
1121 BLUEGRASS DRIVE
1121 Bluegrass Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1808 sqft
3 bdr 2 ba home with two car garage and fenced in back overlooking an expansive conservation area. No rear neighbors! Spacious and functional open and split floor plan with den/study that can be an optional 4th bedroom.
1 Unit Available
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Groveland
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Results within 5 miles of Groveland
11 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
52 Units Available
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
26 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
3 Units Available
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Contact for Availability
Indian Hills
442 W BROOME STREET
442 West Broome Street, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUSTOM 3/2 duplex located in downtown CLERMONT just blocks from the Clermont bike/walk trail.
1 Unit Available
11554 Autumn Wind Loop
11554 Autumn Wind Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1669 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Home Near Lake in Clermont! - This amazing home has been updated with beautiful gray laminate floors, elegant colors and accents & last technology in kitchen appliances.
1 Unit Available
960 LAKEFRONT VILLAGE DRIVE
960 Lakefront Village Dr, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Lovely 3 story TOWNHOUSE in desirable CLERMONT neighborhood. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 car garage, ALL NEW! Garage and entry on main floor, kitchen/living room/dining/guest bath on 2nd floor and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry on 3rd floor.
Results within 10 miles of Groveland
7 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
1 Unit Available
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13302 Monet Ct
13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
13302 Monet Ct Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Contact for Availability
Lake Avalon Groves
8167 Mosaic Lane
8167 Mosaic Ln, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, Brand New 3BR/2.5BA Townhome in Ravenna Winter Garden! - Brand new construction town home located in Winter Garden in the Ravenna town home community! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
353 WEATHER WOOD COURT
353 Weather Wood Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2212 sqft
Freshly Painted This lovely home opens to a large foyer with a den on the right and a formal dining room on the Left. Four spacious Bedrooms, and two Bathrooms. Oversized family room and Large kitchen.
Contact for Availability
Regency Hills
2735 KINGSTON RIDGE DRIVE
2735 Kingston Ridge Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely One Story 4 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom Home on a 1/4 Acre Lot with no Rear Neighbors. Home has a Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room, and Breakfast Nook all open to the spacious Kitchen with Granite Counters and Wood Cabinets.
1 Unit Available
2202 GARDEN BELLE DRIVE
2202 Garden Belle Drive, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1528 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage with a balcony off of the master bedroom with dual sinks, walk in shower. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Bella Collina
16300 COUNTY ROAD 455
16300 County Road 455, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1571 sqft
Live in luxury at the brand new Sienna Condos at Bella Collina. This 3BR, 3BA unfurnished condo on the ground floor End Unit, features a mesmerizing panoramic view of Lake Sienna from the main living area & master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Montverede
16909 FRANKLIN AVENUE
16909 Franklin Avenue, Montverde, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
558 sqft
ADORABLE, ADORABLE ADORABLE is the best way to describe this furnished one bedroom one bath home located in quaint MONTVERDE! Many windows in the family room offer great views of this quaint town.
1 Unit Available
Verde Ridge
403 Balboa Blvd
403 Baiboa Boulevard, Clermont, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2752 sqft
403 Balboa Blvd Available 04/08/20 5/3.5 Balboa Blvd~Verde Ridge~Large & Lovely! - This is a great 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home. Formal Dining Room & large Family Room. Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar. Master suite is downstairs.
1 Unit Available
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
1 Unit Available
Summit Greens
911 WOLF CREEK
911 Wolf Creek Street, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1813 sqft
Priced to rent quickly! Rent includes:24 hr manned sec gate, basic cable, all yard maintenance and all clubhouse facilities. Walk up paver sidewalk & driveway, past mature landscaping.
1 Unit Available
Legends
1451 LAKEMIST LN
1451 Lakemist Lane, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3138 sqft
Listing Agent: Pedro Martins pmartinsre@gmail.com 407-747-8907 - Avid Golfer? Simply Want THE BEST VIEW.
